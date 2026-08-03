You Probably Haven't Heard The Old West Nickname Cowboys Had For Donuts

Cowboys had some pretty colorful nicknames for the food they ate on the trail. Some of them were self-explanatory — like "bee-sweetenin '" for honey — while others had a sense of playful irony, like "overland trout," the odd name they had for bacon, a decidedly landlocked staple meat. Others, however, really leaned into a crude sense of humor, such as "whistle berries" for beans (you can probably guess why).

The Old West nickname they gave donuts, "bear sign," is firmly in the same camp as whistle berries. They were said to resemble bear droppings, which were often taken as a sign that one was nearby. That may not make donuts sound appetizing, but they probably still made for a great breakfast alongside some cowboy coffee.

Donuts in the Old West were likely adapted from early Dutch settlers' oliekoecken, which were spiced and sweetened fried dough balls. These didn't have the holes you'll find in today's donuts; the hole itself was an invention of Captain Hanson Gregory in 1847, near the tail end of the Old West era (via the University of Southern California). That non-holed shape and the sticky dough they were made from are what gave cowboys' donuts their lumpy, golden-brown, bear scat-like appearance, along with a name most of us would rather forget.