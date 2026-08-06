This Store-Brand Chocolate Ice Cream Earned Consumer Reports' Top Pick

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Chocolate ice cream is a quintessential summer treat (or any time of year, for that matter). The taste might take you back to childhood, when ice cream was one of the only motivations to take a break from running around the park or swimming at the beach. You probably weren't too picky about which brand you reached for back then, but now that you do your own grocery shopping, deciding which chocolate ice cream should make it into your cart means more. When faced with an endless aisle of ice cream, you may want to take a cue from Consumer Reports, which says the chocolate ice cream from 365 by Whole Foods Market is worth a scoop.

After a blind taste test of 11 brands, the magazine chose Whole Foods as the top store-brand pick. Testers liked its thicker texture compared to other mainstream ice creams (including name-brand Breyers) and its pronounced chocolate flavor without a cloying sweetness. Whole Foods chocolate ice cream is available in stores and via Amazon for just over $5.

That price point places 365 ice cream on the higher end as far as store brands go. Its cost is comparable to Breyers but quite a bit higher than a same-sized container of Aldi's Sundae Shoppe, which rings up at $3.65, or Great Value at Walmart, priced under $3. This is hardly a surprise. as Whole Foods is often less affordable than other grocers. Consumer Reports likes 365 chocolate ice cream, but how does it stack up against premium brands?