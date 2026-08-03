Forget Butter — Use This When Making Muffins Instead

Muffins are basically an excuse to eat cupcakes for breakfast, and you have a lot of options to choose from when baking muffins from scratch. You can go for a simple muffin base or make flavored muffins like pumpkin or chocolate, add mix-ins like fruits or nuts, and finish with different toppings, from a cinnamon-sugar dusting to streusel to icings. But besides flavors, you have another choice to make when baking — should you use butter or oil?

Butter has a few boons in muffin-making, primarily when it comes to flavor — it's said to make a richer, more decadent muffin. Essentially, butter makes very buttery muffins but at the cost of a denser texture. If you want fluffy, melt-in-your mouth muffins, oil is the way to go. Oil's pure fattiness gives muffins a softness that butter-based muffins can't achieve. Along the same lines, oil-based muffins feature a superior crumb structure and are moister. Not only are they moister, but they also retain their moisture longer than butter muffins. Which means, if you make your muffins with oil, they'll last longer and won't go stale as quickly as butter muffins. So if you're not planning to eat all the muffins in one sitting and want a few for breakfast over the next few days, oil is your best bet.