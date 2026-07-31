How Much A Bottle Of Kirkland Signature Bourbon Cost In 2021 Vs 2026

In the late spring, early summer of 2021, Costco debuted three expressions of Kirkland Signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey in collaboration with the reputable Barton 1792 distillery. This well-liked, seasonal bourbon is highly anticipated each year by warehouse shoppers who can't believe how cheap it is. Indeed, shoppers will be happy to know that, while prices vary slightly depending on location, a bottle of Kirkland Signature bourbon will cost you the same in 2026 as it did in 2021.

Costco Kirkland Signature Bourbon comes in small-batch (92 proof), bottled-in-bond (100 proof), and single-barrel (120 proof) varieties, each sold in one-liter bottles. From 2021 to 2026 the prices have remained steady at around $19 for the small batch, $25 for the bottled-in-bond, and $30 for the single barrel. With these prices and favorable reviews from Costco shoppers, these bourbons offer a hard-to-beat value, which is likely why they fly off the shelves as soon as the warehouse stocks them. Indeed, in our review of the cheapest bourbons from Costco, Kirkland Small Batch Bourbon ranked second best (behind Buffalo Trace).

This naturally leads one to question, why is Costco alcohol so cheap? While regular liquor stores have relatively high markups on alcohol, Costco keeps its markups low by sourcing directly from producers (like Barton 1792) and purchasing in bulk. The store's Kirkland brand alcohol is particularly cheap since selling liquor under its in-house brand allows the warehouse to save significantly on marketing and packaging costs.