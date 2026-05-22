6 Cheapest Bourbons From Costco, Ranked Worst To Best

More often than not, Costco doesn't sell the highest-quality version of a given type of product. Rather, for a still-pretty-solid level of quality, prices at Costco are typically cheaper than most, if not all competitors. The alcohol department complicates that calculation — its inventory of outside products is oftentimes priced comparably to big-box retailers, like BevMo or Total Wine. There are usually a handful of comparatively premium options offered too, like Suntory's Hibiki Harmony Japanese Whisky, to give one example from my local warehouse. However, clearance sales and the the already cheap prices of its Kirkland Signature brand products mean that there are some killer deals for savvy shoppers all the same.

I visited my nearest Costco in the suburbs of Las Vegas in order to rank the six cheapest bourbons available to me. Even if Bourbon is no longer in the midst of the boom that skyrocketed its popularity through 2020, the quintessentially American style of whiskey is still popular enough to warrant plenty of new bourbons worth trying in 2026. For those looking to get into this libation for the first time to budding bourbon aficionados simply curious about how Costco's budget-friendly options stack up, the following is a ranking of the six cheapest bourbons from Costco, in order from worst to best.