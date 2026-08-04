5 Of The Most Expensive Wines Ever Seen At Trader Joe's

One of the best parts about going to Trader Joe's is knowing that you can stop by anytime and get a great, and often interesting, bottle of wine for under $10. If you're on the hunt for something particularly fancy, you might snag one of the grocer's private label Diamond Reserve bottles. Still, these special bottles typically stay under $30, and some of our favorite wines from Trader Joe's sit in the $7-$25 range. Yet Trader Joe's has been known to occasionally stock high-end bottles that fetch a price upwards of $130.

This might come as a shock, considering that the retailer is best known for unique finds that are also budget-friendly. But we've all had moments where a pricey bottle of wine is called for — say a holiday gathering, a gift, or a celebration. While it's convenient to be able to grab a nice bottle alongside your grocery staples, Trader Joe's doesn't always keep expensive wines stocked. These pricier bottles would show up, at random, most commonly at the now-closed Trader Joe's wine shop at Union Square in New York City, as well as at a store in Austin, Texas.

As of July 2026, the most expensive bottle of wine listed on the Trader Joe's website is the Henri Laffard Grand Reserve Brut Champagne for $26.99. Because the pricier bottles customers find seem to show up on a store-by-store basis, you may want to keep your eyes peeled next time you're shopping.