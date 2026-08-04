Neither Wonder Bread Nor Sunbeam: Consumer Reports Said This Is The Best Bread You Can Buy

According to Consumer Reports, the best bread on supermarket shelves today is Food for Life's Organic Flourless Sprouted Grains Ezekiel 4:9. The publication's experts tested bread on a number of metrics, including serving size, calories, fiber, and carbohydrates. Ezekiel 4:9 — named after a Bible passage about bread — actually shared the top spot with another Food for Life product, Organic Flourless 7 Sprouted Grains, though the former has slightly more protein and a little less sodium.

Wonder Bread's sole representative in the top 20, 100% whole wheat, ranked a distant 12th place. Sunbeam didn't fare too well in the rankings, placing 54th out of a total of 56 breads; its whole grain white bread scored very low on the publication's metrics.

Still, you might want to stick with Wonder and Sunbeam if you're being conservative with your budget — while those loaves cost roughly $2.50 and $2 respectively, Ezekiel 4:9 is on the pricey end at around $7.49. This makes it the eighth-most expensive bread on the Consumer Reports list, but you do get a lot of value for your money. Ezekiel bread is incredibly healthy, so it's worth having on your grocery list if your budget allows for it. If you can make sweet treats like a PB&J healthier with a simple bread swap, your body will thank you for it in the long run.