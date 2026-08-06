What Sailors Eat On Submarines

There are a lot of urban legends about military food. Some say it is fairly decent. Some swear it's gruel-like. One subdivision of the military that appears to eat better than the others is the Naval officers and sailors stationed on submarine vessels. Submarines receive a higher food budget than any military division. It makes sense — once the hatch closes, it can take up to 90 days for passengers to see the outside world again, let alone breathe fresh air. The best way to keep up morale? Good food, consistently. The kinds of food and how they're prepared require meticulous planning.

Chefs on a submarine, more properly known as "culinary specialists", have to churn out three quality meals a day for over 100 personnel, without the use of open flames (extremely dangerous in a submarine!), in a narrow kitchen (aka "galley") the size of a walk-in closet. These culinary specialists are often sent to train in culinary schools and high-end restaurants, and some go on to serve as chefs in the White House for shore duty.

The crew's menu covers a diverse range of ingredients and cuisines. Choosing the foods make it on board is a balancing act in which nutritional needs, special occasion treats, and sensible storage are all paramount. The food served can be divided into five broad categories: fresh produce, meals that can be prepped in bulk, themed meals, celebratory food, and preserved food that will keep for the long haul.