Customers Say One Of Aldi's Best Finds Of 2026 Is A Twist On A Classic Cocktail
Aldi offers no shortage of cult classics that keep customers coming back, like everything bagel seasoning and Girl Scout cookie dupes. It also offers seasonal items to keep things interesting. In 2026, the store introduced such praiseworthy products as pasta salad kits, frozen pizzas, and a salted caramel fudge kettle corn that tows the line between salty snack and sweet treat. One of the best boozy items to hit shelves was the Oh Me, Oh My! Pineapple Mimosa. If the rave buyer reviews are any indication, we may have yet another Aldi cult favorite on our hands.
An update of the Orange Mimosa that's been a longtime staple in Aldi's wine aisle, this sip blends grape wine and real pineapple juice for a fruity, tropical twist on the iconic brunch cocktail. It boasts an 8% ABV. That makes it a bit boozier than your typical beer or hard seltzer but less alcoholic than most wine. Of course, assessing the taste is subjective, but this drink has customers cooing. "I've really loved it," wrote one user on a Facebook post about the drink. "I've bought it a few times for friends and myself and we've always downed the entire bottle." On the same post, another commenter added, "Got it for the morning of my friend's wedding for all the bridesmaids. Everyone loved it."
The Oh Me, Oh My! Pineapple Mimosa is an elusive seasonal sip
In 2026, bottles of the Oh Me, Oh My! Pineapple Mimosa appeared in Aldi stores in early April, but the ready-to-drink wine cocktail is actually a returning seasonal item. Presumably, its elusiveness adds to its covetability. Shoppers have praised versions of the tropical blend online for years. One Reddit user dubbed this beverage "the holy grail" back in 2021. Meanwhile, other Aldi customers have taken to the platform to lament missing their chance to try it during its limited-time window. "[My Aldi] had it out two weeks ago. But due to the other new fruity wine finds, I skipped over this back then and last week and now they're gone. Next year will be my year," wrote one.
Currently ringing in at less than $8 for a 750-milliliter bottle, the boozy offering is an affordable pour that's fit for sipping on its own (preferably chilled) or using as a base for other bevs. For one thing, you could incorporate it in a tropical fruit sangria recipe. Since this wine-based creation is quite a bit less bubbly than a traditional mimosa made with Champagne or prosecco, some buyers also recommend mixing it with seltzer to boost the effervescence. While you can also add a splash of another spirit or sparkling wine, don't be fooled — as another Facebook reviewer confirmed, you "definitely will feel [it] after the first cup."