Customers Say One Of Aldi's Best Finds Of 2026 Is A Twist On A Classic Cocktail

Aldi offers no shortage of cult classics that keep customers coming back, like everything bagel seasoning and Girl Scout cookie dupes. It also offers seasonal items to keep things interesting. In 2026, the store introduced such praiseworthy products as pasta salad kits, frozen pizzas, and a salted caramel fudge kettle corn that tows the line between salty snack and sweet treat. One of the best boozy items to hit shelves was the Oh Me, Oh My! Pineapple Mimosa. If the rave buyer reviews are any indication, we may have yet another Aldi cult favorite on our hands.

An update of the Orange Mimosa that's been a longtime staple in Aldi's wine aisle, this sip blends grape wine and real pineapple juice for a fruity, tropical twist on the iconic brunch cocktail. It boasts an 8% ABV. That makes it a bit boozier than your typical beer or hard seltzer but less alcoholic than most wine. Of course, assessing the taste is subjective, but this drink has customers cooing. "I've really loved it," wrote one user on a Facebook post about the drink. "I've bought it a few times for friends and myself and we've always downed the entire bottle." On the same post, another commenter added, "Got it for the morning of my friend's wedding for all the bridesmaids. Everyone loved it."