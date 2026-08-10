Add This Step Before Filling Muffin Cups

After filling your kitchen with the wonderful smells of banana nut muffins baking in the oven, it can be a huge disappointment if half of your muffin goes to waste by sticking to the side of the tin. Even worse, you end up with a cleaning nightmare. You can avoid one of the biggest mistakes when baking muffins by adding one step: Grease your muffin tin before you add the batter. Whether you are using metal, glass, non-stick, or silicone for your muffin pan, there's a possibility for the muffin to stick to the side. But adding oil, butter or a cooking spray to the bottom and sides of each cup can make it easier to get your muffins out whole.

Even if you use paper cupcake liners, it's still a good idea to add a little grease, so the batter doesn't stick to the paper sides. A bit of oil can go a long way to create a cleaner edge when you peel off the paper, and you can avoid ruining cupcakes by having them pull apart at the liner. Ina Garten shared a tip on Instagram to also put some grease on the top of the muffin pan. That can help if the top rises over the edge, so you can keep every yummy morsel intact.