The Remote Maine Town Known As The State's Lobster Capital

Most people know that Maine dominates U.S. lobster harvests by a large margin, but you've probably never heard of the state's lobster capital. The tiny fishing village of Stonington, located on the end of Deer Isle, is the top spot for catching the crustacean. The town has a fleet of 300 lobster boats that bring in more of the seafood by weight than any other place in the state. In 2023, Stonington lobstermen caught 11.42 million pounds of lobster, valued at $47.87 million according to the Penobscot Bay Press. Not bad for a town with a year-round population that barely tops 1,000.

Stonington, a picturesque hillside settlement overlooking a harbor, started out as a fishing village for mackerel and cod, though it also featured a thriving granite industry. Now, it's all about the lobster — the town even erects a Lobster Trap Tree, made by local children and artists, during the Christmas season.

The remote village is about 75 miles south of Bangor or about 175 miles northeast of Portland, Maine's largest city. You can drive to Stonington via bridge, taking a scenic route that provides some beautiful coastal views. Of course, you can also travel by boat or take a ferry from nearby Isle au Haut, which includes a portion of Acadia National Park. Just know that because of all of the fishing vessels, visitors can only dock their boats for up to two hours.