This State Dominates US Lobster Harvests By A Huge Margin

In particular parts of the country, regional specialties simply dominate the culinary landscape: barbecue in Texas and the South, pizza in the New York and Chicago areas, and seafood throughout New England. Among the many fish and crustaceans that grace northeastern plates, lobster often stands above the rest as a symbol of succulent luxury. One state stands out far beyond the rest when it comes to hauling in these delicacies. That's Maine, a state long associated with lobster fishing and cuisine.

According to the federal NOAA Fisheries data, commercial fishermen in Maine harvested 87,229,896 pounds of American lobster in 2024, worth a stunning $536,171,172. That's many times more than second-place Massachusetts, which brought in 16,511,281 pounds, valued at a comparably meager $115,588,769. The numbers drop even more steeply after that, with New Hampshire harvesting 7,624,136 pounds of lobster, followed by 1,147,499 pounds in Rhode Island. No other state caught more than a million pounds in 2024.

Although their habitat ranges from Maine to North Carolina, this one-state lobster dominance is nothing new. Maine fishermen have been catching lobster since the 1600s, making it one of America's oldest continuing industries. It's been the nation's top lobster producer for over three decades, thanks in part to its proximity to fertile lobster fishing grounds in the Gulf of Maine, Georges Bank, and other Southern New England waters.