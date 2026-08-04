This Old-School Converted Gas Station In Central CA Serves Overstuffed Sandwiches At Affordable Prices

Over the last 50 years, little has changed at Brighter Side in Modesto, California. The same smiling owner, Larry Cary, sits behind the register. The same beat-up walls, planked with reclaimed wood that's probably seen more years there than wherever it came from, are covered in knickknacks. Punkin', an orange tabby cat, still roams freely. The sandwiches are still stacked with meats, cheeses, and vegetables that bow the top slice of bread.

I'm not old enough to have been visiting the sandwich shop since the beginning, but my in-laws, who were born and raised here, have. They tell me it's the same as it always was. One of the only things that's changed is how you order. Pre-pandemic, you entered from the side and wrote your selections on a card. Now, you enter through the front and order at the register. One of my go-to's, the Annie — a hot veggie sandwich with avocado and cheese — costs $8.50 these days, while the most expensive sandwich, the Bobby Q (extra beef, barbecue sauce, and cheese served hot on a French roll) costs $10.50. That's a pretty good deal for a toasted sandwich in 2026.

In 1976, Cary and co-founder Chris Bristow turned an old gas station into a sandwich and salad shop serving Modesto's downtown workers. Largely a farm town, the city sits in the agriculturally rich Central Valley and is surrounded by California's many almond groves. The shop's opening hours — Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — still reflect this original purpose. Just make sure you bring cash, or staff will direct you to the Wells Fargo ATM across the street.