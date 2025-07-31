The US State That Grows Nearly All Of The World's Almonds

When many think of America's food-growing hubs, they may think of the vast farm fields of the Midwest or South. In reality, their minds should head to the west coast, where California holds a relatively commanding position atop America's agricultural production. Among the many varieties of produce grown in the Golden State is one that's especially prolific; so much so that California grows more than three-quarters of the entire world's supply of it. This highly desirable (and often controversial) item? Almonds.

In recent years, approximately 80% of the global almond supply has come from roughly 8,000 almond farms throughout California. According to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, subjective survey data suggests that the yield for 2025 will amount to about 2.8 billion pounds. While impressive, that's still below the 2020 harvest, which crossed the 3 billion pound mark.

More than half of California's almonds are sold overseas to countries such as India, China, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, with the remainder consumed domestically in the United States. This heavy reliance on international trade can have serious ramifications when the market experiences major shocks. For example, extreme disruptions to global supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic were a key reason California ended up with more than a billion pounds of extra almonds in 2022.