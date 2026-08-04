The Absolute Best Donuts In Portland Are Fried To Order

Portland, Oregon is a donut town. While I was growing up, the rest of the country thought of us as the city with the weird, bright-pink shop known as Voodoo Doughnuts. The city has better, lesser-known spots in every neighborhood, like Sesame, Doe, Blue Star, and Coco. However, the city only has one shop that's worth waiting in a long line for: Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai.

Pip's fries up each order of mini donuts fresh. Toppings include raw honey and sea salt, Nutella and sea salt, cinnamon and sugar, bacon maple jam, and house-made jams, creams, and custards that use local, in-season ingredients. My go-to order is eight donuts — two honey, two Nutella, and four seasonals (two cream, two fruit) — and a chai. I usually rotate through the five chai options: Heart of Gold (toasted coconut, turmeric, and spices with green and black tea), King and I (Thai pandan tea with chai spices), Emmylou (herbal with lavender, chrysanthemum, and fennel), Ginger Rogers (spicy ginger, Thai chili, and molasses), or Smokey Mountain (smoked black tea with cocoa and vanilla). I like the spicier Ginger Rogers chai as a nice palate cleanser between donut flavors. You can even get a chai flight if you have trouble deciding.

The two-bite donuts are based on one of the owner's grandma's Belgian waffle recipe, so they're crisp on the outside and both hot and fluffy on the inside. The honey and sea salt are a sweet and salty combination that doesn't overwhelm the donut base, and the seasonal toppings all beautifully highlight whatever's in season (most often fruit). Nothing is overly sweet, which allows for the limited-time ingredient to shine.