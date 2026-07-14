The Portland Restaurant With A Pizza That Left My Table Silent In Shock

On my last trip home to Portland, Oregon, I took some family on a food tour. My goal was to show them that Portland is one of the best culinary cities in the U.S. because it's easy to find delicious food at good prices (although the city hasn't been immune to inflation). We ate our way across town, but one dish left our table silent: the Quattro Cipolle pizza at No Saint.

I knew what was happening as the table grew quiet after we each grabbed a slice. I lived in New York City for eight years around the time Una Pizza Napoletana opened up in Manhattan, though it wasn't yet recognized as the best in the world. My friends and I would go on a pilgrimage to the restaurant, and the silence that fell over the table after a bite of Una Pizza Napoletana's pie was the same floating peace I felt at No Saint years later. Both times, diners' attentions were drawn away from conversation by what was happening on their tastebuds.

No Saint's pizza is a take on quattro formaggi, but instead of four cheeses, it's four onions. This (sadly) seasonal pie features caramelized onion, red onion, shallot, and a charred leek conserva. The red onions are sliced so thin they melt into the cheese in the wood-fired oven. Each bite is rich and slightly sweet with plenty of umami. The cheese and crust are also perfectly in balance. The whipped ricotta and fresh mozzarella counter the onions, and the bubbly crust holds it all together.