The Country That Eats The Most Ice Cream Per Person (And It's Not Even Close)
When you think of frozen dessert lovers, what country comes to mind? Americans certainly eat an enormous amount of ice cream, but they're not No. 1 when it comes to per-capita consumption. That title rightfully belongs to a nation all the way on the other side of the world: New Zealand. Ice cream is a way of life for the Pacific nation, which consumes an average of 28.4 liters per person annually, according to New Zealand newspaper The Press. Considering that there are 52 weeks in a year, that's like having a little over a liter of ice cream every other week!
The U.S. ranks second at just 20.8 liters per person annually. Several other countries also have a serious frozen treat sweet tooth as well. These include Australia, Finland, Sweden, and Canada (via World Population Review). Of course, there's a difference between eating the most ice cream overall and eating the most ice cream capita. While New Zealand rules per-person consumption, the U.S. consumes more ice cream in total simply because it has a larger population, according to Michigan State University.
Clearly, there's a global appreciation for frozen desserts like ice cream. In fact, the worldwide ice cream industry was valued at an estimated $82.7 billion in 2025 (via IDFA). However, it's also evident that this cold commodity has become deeply woven into New Zealand culture, specifically. The story behind that love affair goes back decades.
Ice cream's Importance in New Zealand
One of the biggest reasons New Zealand tops the world's ice cream rankings is its thriving dairy industry. New Zealand produces about 21 billion liters of milk each year — roughly 3% of the world's supply (via NZ Dairy Industry) — thanks in part to a mild climate suitable for grazing dairy cows year-round. Since Shorthorn dairy cows were introduced to the country in 1814, dairy has become an important agricultural product for New Zealand.
The nation's history of ice cream production goes back over 160 years, when European settlers came to New Zealand. The first known advertisement for ice cream appeared in 1866 for the Empire Hotel in Wellington, and by the late 1800s, dedicated manufacturers were already in business. Ice cream's popularity really exploded in the early 20th century, however, as American-style soda fountains and marble bars were in vogue, providing a more wholesome alternative to bar culture. Demand grew during World War II as American GIs stationed in the country ached for a little taste of home.
Today, iconic New Zealand ice cream brands like Tip Top continue to create beloved Kiwi treats like Trumpet ice cream cones and Jelly Tips. Hokey pokey, a vanilla ice cream with crunchy honeycomb toffee, is also a popular ice cream flavor. It ranks just behind plain vanilla, according to Food & Wine. With such a strong industry rooted in the country's development, it makes perfect sense that Kiwis consume this cold confection so much.