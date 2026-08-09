The Country That Eats The Most Ice Cream Per Person (And It's Not Even Close)

When you think of frozen dessert lovers, what country comes to mind? Americans certainly eat an enormous amount of ice cream, but they're not No. 1 when it comes to per-capita consumption. That title rightfully belongs to a nation all the way on the other side of the world: New Zealand. Ice cream is a way of life for the Pacific nation, which consumes an average of 28.4 liters per person annually, according to New Zealand newspaper The Press. Considering that there are 52 weeks in a year, that's like having a little over a liter of ice cream every other week!

The U.S. ranks second at just 20.8 liters per person annually. Several other countries also have a serious frozen treat sweet tooth as well. These include Australia, Finland, Sweden, and Canada (via World Population Review). Of course, there's a difference between eating the most ice cream overall and eating the most ice cream capita. While New Zealand rules per-person consumption, the U.S. consumes more ice cream in total simply because it has a larger population, according to Michigan State University.

Clearly, there's a global appreciation for frozen desserts like ice cream. In fact, the worldwide ice cream industry was valued at an estimated $82.7 billion in 2025 (via IDFA). However, it's also evident that this cold commodity has become deeply woven into New Zealand culture, specifically. The story behind that love affair goes back decades.