This Boston-Area Chain Is Just Like Chipotle — But Much Better

In the summer of 2019, I'd just moved to Boston for work, and I was completely new to the area. I was learning as I went — how to navigate the T, what a grinder was, and most importantly, where to eat as I got to know the city. A longtime friend from a Boston suburb invited me to meet him for lunch and introduced me to his favorite fast-casual Mexican restaurant: Anna's Taqueria. My first thought was that it was exactly like Chipotle, with a casual seating area on one side and counter service on the other. But the taste difference was immediately clear: Anna's food featured a richer, more intense flavor palate than Chipotle's nearly fast food menu. It tasted far more like a local Mexican joint than a national chain.

In some ways, that's true. Anna's is a Boston-area chain with around 15 locations, and unwittingly, I'd visited the original store in Brookline, Massachusetts (opened in 1995 and shuttered in 2020). It brought me back to a time years prior when I visited the original Chipotle in Denver, Colorado (also unintentionally) before the chain went national. Back then, it had a certain quirky charm that it lost as it expanded, and I was excited to find that same feeling at Anna's.

Chipotle started in 1993, just two years prior to Anna's. Both Chipotle founder Steve Ells and Anna's founder Mike Kamio cite the tradition of Mission-style burritos from San Francisco's Mission district as motivators for starting their own chains. Ells, who died in 2019, wanted to use the burrito shop to fund his dream of running a fine-dining restaurant, while Kamio worked in finance and simply saw a market opportunity when he moved to Boston.