One Of The Best Seafood Restaurants In Maine Has A Killer Lobster Roll, According To Diners
When you think of regional sandwiches that have gone nationwide, odds are, heavy hitters like the Philly cheesesteak or New York City's pastrami on rye come to mind. But don't forget the lobster roll, the absolute best sandwich in Maine. Of all the places to get one, diners say Luke's Lobster is the best seafood restaurant for the job.
Luke's lobster rolls are tastefully simple: wild-caught, chilled lobster on a buttered, toasted split-top bun with mayonnaise, lemon butter, and signature seasoning. You can order it warm to nix the mayo, similar to Connecticut-style lobster rolls, or substitute with white truffle or spicy honey butter. For a bit of everything, there's a sampler of three half-rolls of lobster, crab, and shrimp.
Opened in NYC by a Maine native and lobsterman, Luke's Lobster now has 29 locations in the U.S., so its lobster rolls span the country — and customers can't get enough. "The lobster roll is simply the best. They pile on the lobster meat ... The mayo, butter, and spices rock. This is a must-go-to while in Portland," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. "They have lobster flights on the menu. Flavored with lemon butter, spicy sriracha butter, and truffle butter. The seasoning on the flights is what separates the average from extraordinary," another said. "The best-tasting lobster rolls with the most beautiful view! The food was delicious, the service was so quick, and the atmosphere gave off the New England vibe you are searching for," added a third.
Luke's Lobster brings fresh lobster rolls to Maine and beyond
Luke's Lobster opened in 2009, and it's been a family-owned business ever since. At its inception, the business sourced top-tier lobster straight from fishermen they knew personally. In 2013, Luke's started a seafood production and purchasing business in Maine, which allowed the brand to continue serving fisherman-to-table shellfish as it expanded. Today, Luke's spans 12 states, plus has shops in Japan and Singapore.
While its reputation is solid, some diners were less than satisfied with the lobster rolls. "The meat was soft, watery, and tasteless. The seasoning was dry and unappealing as well. There was a 'dollop' of mayonnaise buried under the lobster meat, and the roll was cold," one Tripadvisor customer wrote. "The food ... was dreadful; lobster roll was both expensive and tasteless," added another. "Luke's doesn't live up to the hype. For a bowl of watery chowder, a flight of bland seafood rolls ... a flight of bland lobster rolls, and two tiny bags of chips, it was $90 ... The staff were really nice though," recalled a third.
That said, Luke's Lobster is among the best chain restaurants for lobster, especially if you don't live in Maine. If you do go, know the roll comes with chips and a drink, but you can opt for poppyseed slaw instead, or in addition. You can also double-down on the shellfish by ordering lobster bisque or clam chowder.