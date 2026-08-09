One Of The Best Seafood Restaurants In Maine Has A Killer Lobster Roll, According To Diners

When you think of regional sandwiches that have gone nationwide, odds are, heavy hitters like the Philly cheesesteak or New York City's pastrami on rye come to mind. But don't forget the lobster roll, the absolute best sandwich in Maine. Of all the places to get one, diners say Luke's Lobster is the best seafood restaurant for the job.

Luke's lobster rolls are tastefully simple: wild-caught, chilled lobster on a buttered, toasted split-top bun with mayonnaise, lemon butter, and signature seasoning. You can order it warm to nix the mayo, similar to Connecticut-style lobster rolls, or substitute with white truffle or spicy honey butter. For a bit of everything, there's a sampler of three half-rolls of lobster, crab, and shrimp.

Opened in NYC by a Maine native and lobsterman, Luke's Lobster now has 29 locations in the U.S., so its lobster rolls span the country — and customers can't get enough. "The lobster roll is simply the best. They pile on the lobster meat ... The mayo, butter, and spices rock. This is a must-go-to while in Portland," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. "They have lobster flights on the menu. Flavored with lemon butter, spicy sriracha butter, and truffle butter. The seasoning on the flights is what separates the average from extraordinary," another said. "The best-tasting lobster rolls with the most beautiful view! The food was delicious, the service was so quick, and the atmosphere gave off the New England vibe you are searching for," added a third.