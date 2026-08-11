This Discontinued Nestlé Candy Bar Had A Unique Texture
For those with a sweet tooth, the 1970s were a high point filled with now-defunct chocolate sensations. One of these discontinued candy bars, Choco'Lite, was treasured for its unique texture. Nestlé introduced this treat in the early 1970s, and the wrapper promised the dreamy combination of "whipped milk chocolate with crispy chips." Air bubbles whipped into the chocolate gave each smooth bite buoyancy while toffee-ish bits provided crunch. The thick bar was also enrobed in creamy milk chocolate.
When Choco'Lite was born, diet culture was de rigueur, but this candy wasn't marketed as a low-calorie food. Rather, the "Lite" aspect seemingly hinted at its mousse-like interior. One early TV commercial drove the point home, with voiceovers of delighted children exclaiming that the candy "feels so light, like a chocolate balloon" and that eating it is like "swimming in the foam of a chocolate shake (via CollectingCandy.com).
Choco'Lite stayed afloat throughout the disco era until Nestlé pulled the plug in the early 1980s. Unfortunately, if you devoured this confection back in the day, it's unlikely you'll ever eat this discontinued candy bar again.
Other aerated chocolate bars endure
Luckily, Choco'Lite fans can track down other bars featuring feather-light bubbles. In fact, the first aerated chocolate bar, the melt-in-your-mouth milk chocolate English delight known as Aero, still exists today. You can't find this candy bar in U.S. stores, but you may strike gold online or at specialty stores selling British imports.
British confectioner the Rowntree Company introduced the Aero bar in 1935, the same year it debuted the now-iconic KitKat (then known as Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp). Aero was the company's attempt to win back some of its market share from another British chocolate titan, Cadbury's Dairy Milk. A departure from the big chocolate blocks popular at the time, the bar boasted aerated bubbles that melted on your tongue — and profoundly impacted the confectionery industry. Compared to traditional chocolate, the aerated version is creamier with a lower density, lending the bars a lighter taste and texture, while the bubbles' visual adds to eating pleasure.
Nestlé bought Rowntree in 1988, so, in a way, the bubbly mouthfeel concept has come full circle. Aero iterations abound, though in 2025, Nestlé officially discontinued one offshoot, Aero Melts. Incidentally, Cadbury also offers aerated chocolate bars, including the Wispa and Wispa Gold. Choco'Lite may be history, but the wonders of aerated chocolate live on.