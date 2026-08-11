This Discontinued Nestlé Candy Bar Had A Unique Texture

For those with a sweet tooth, the 1970s were a high point filled with now-defunct chocolate sensations. One of these discontinued candy bars, Choco'Lite, was treasured for its unique texture. Nestlé introduced this treat in the early 1970s, and the wrapper promised the dreamy combination of "whipped milk chocolate with crispy chips." Air bubbles whipped into the chocolate gave each smooth bite buoyancy while toffee-ish bits provided crunch. The thick bar was also enrobed in creamy milk chocolate.

When Choco'Lite was born, diet culture was de rigueur, but this candy wasn't marketed as a low-calorie food. Rather, the "Lite" aspect seemingly hinted at its mousse-like interior. One early TV commercial drove the point home, with voiceovers of delighted children exclaiming that the candy "feels so light, like a chocolate balloon" and that eating it is like "swimming in the foam of a chocolate shake (via CollectingCandy.com).

Choco'Lite stayed afloat throughout the disco era until Nestlé pulled the plug in the early 1980s. Unfortunately, if you devoured this confection back in the day, it's unlikely you'll ever eat this discontinued candy bar again.