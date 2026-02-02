15 Discontinued Candy Bars You'll Likely Never Eat Again

Before the days of seamless internet connection, multi-million-dollar ad campaigns, and endless options on grocery store shelves, it was much easier to choose a snack. However, several of the candy bars we enjoyed in our youth have long since said farewell. That's why we're taking a trip down memory lane through the discontinued candy bars we'll likely never eat again, and the nostalgic memories they left behind.

If you grew up in the '70s, that might've looked like long summer days and a Milkshake bar from the local pool concession. Maybe you're a child of the '80s and you remember watching a Yankees game with a Reggie! Bar in hand. And for those of you who grew up in the '90s, perhaps your most nostalgic memories involve biting into the chaos of a Cadbury Fuse at the local arcade. No matter when you grew up, though, candy bars had a way of being so much more than just a simple sweet treat. These were the flavors and memories that defined our childhood — even if they're relics of the past.