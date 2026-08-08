White Claw Original Vs Surge: What's The Difference?

America's favorite hard seltzer brand, White Claw, has been widely regarded as a trailblazer of the hard seltzer market, and continues to dominate the malt-based hard seltzer category. While many people are familiar with the standard line of White Claws, some may be less acquainted with the blue-canned version, White Claw Surge. Before trying this amped-up addition, you may be curious as to why this White Claw variety bears the name "surge" and whether it's the kind of alcoholic beverage you're in the mood for.

A 12-ounce can of the original White Claw has an alcohol by volume (ABV) content of 5%. White Claw Surge has an 8% ABV. Like its predecessor, White Claw Surge is available in a host of flavors, including blueberry, which is not part of the original White Claw collection. Part of the appeal of this beloved hard seltzer brand is its wide variety and evolving variations. Over the years, White Claw has expanded to include not only this higher-alcohol line of seltzers, but also lightly sparkling cocktail-inspired canned beverages, non-alcoholic seltzers, and hard seltzer iced teas and lemonades.

The hard seltzer market has boomed, growing from 10 hard seltzer brands in 2018, to over 65 in 2020. Despite the stiff competition, White Claw maintains half of all sales (via Toptal). It is the best-selling hard seltzer brand, followed by brands that include spirit-based High Noon and Truly Hard Seltzer.