White Claw Original Vs Surge: What's The Difference?
America's favorite hard seltzer brand, White Claw, has been widely regarded as a trailblazer of the hard seltzer market, and continues to dominate the malt-based hard seltzer category. While many people are familiar with the standard line of White Claws, some may be less acquainted with the blue-canned version, White Claw Surge. Before trying this amped-up addition, you may be curious as to why this White Claw variety bears the name "surge" and whether it's the kind of alcoholic beverage you're in the mood for.
A 12-ounce can of the original White Claw has an alcohol by volume (ABV) content of 5%. White Claw Surge has an 8% ABV. Like its predecessor, White Claw Surge is available in a host of flavors, including blueberry, which is not part of the original White Claw collection. Part of the appeal of this beloved hard seltzer brand is its wide variety and evolving variations. Over the years, White Claw has expanded to include not only this higher-alcohol line of seltzers, but also lightly sparkling cocktail-inspired canned beverages, non-alcoholic seltzers, and hard seltzer iced teas and lemonades.
The hard seltzer market has boomed, growing from 10 hard seltzer brands in 2018, to over 65 in 2020. Despite the stiff competition, White Claw maintains half of all sales (via Toptal). It is the best-selling hard seltzer brand, followed by brands that include spirit-based High Noon and Truly Hard Seltzer.
A brief history of White Claw Original (plus nutrition facts)
White Claw exploded onto the ready-to-drink scene, fueled by viral "White Claw Summer" memes and videos embracing the catchphrase, "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws." Sales of the fruity, spiked carbonated beverages grew so rapidly in 2019 that its maker, Mark Anthony Brands, struggled to keep up with demand. White Claw's core lineup consists of 15 flavors, bearing in mind that new flavors are added every so often. In 2020, the brand added watermelon, lemon, and tangerine to its existing lineup of black cherry, lime, grapefruit, mango, and raspberry. Other flavors added since include pineapple, peach, strawberry, green apple, blackberry, blood orange, grape, and cranberry. For a little inside perspective, check out our guide to the most popular White Claw flavors, ranked worst to best.
In addition to the original White Claw's 5% ABV, each can contains 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar. They are available in variety packs of 12-ounce cans or as single-serve tall boys (19 ounces). Ingredients include carbonated water, alcohol, natural flavors, cane sugar, citric acid, natural juice concentrate, and sodium citrate. White Claw is also gluten-free, making it a great canned alternative for individuals sensitive to the gluten in beer. O.G. White Claws go down smoothly due to their low alcohol content and are good for casual, social drinking. Health-wise, hard seltzer has fewer carbs and a similar calorie count as most light beers, but this is what happens when you drink White Claw every day.
Here's what to know about White Claw Surge
If you spot someone drinking White Claw in a blue can, it's safe to say they're here for the party. At 8% alcohol by volume, White Claw Surge has 3% more alcohol than regular Claws. Like White Claw Original, the Surge line is available in variety packs of 12-ounce cans or single-serve tall boys. The most notable difference between them (other than the higher alcohol content) is the higher calorie count — each 12-ounce can contains 160 calories. Surge contains 2 grams of sugar, is gluten-free, and is made with the same base ingredients as the original version.
White Claw Surge was released in 2021 and comes in 11 flavors. All of the flavors are offered as regular White Claws, with the exception of blueberry. Due to the higher alcohol content, people describe White Claw Surge as having a stronger bite than original. Since they're stronger, they may get you drunk faster — which is good or bad depending on who you ask.
Multiple Reddit users on r/ketodrunk discussed getting headaches from White Claw Surge and generally not enjoying the taste. One commenter wrote, "I did not like them. Drinkable? Yes. Should you do it? Probably not. Better to just have a drink made with hard liquor to get the punch and expected taste. I'd stick with the regular white claws." Others described Surge as tasting like "battery acid" and "White Claw with propane as carbonation."