Costco Customers Are Calling These Organic Fudge Bars A Freezer Favorite ... If You Can Find Them
Costco is home to various food items with cult followings, like its food court pizza and rotisserie chicken. If you continue to its section for frozen desserts (which we've ranked), you'll find a top option for chocolate lovers watching their calorie intake: Healthy Choice organic fudge bars. Made with organic cocoa, they have a decadent texture and apparently taste great. However, trying to buy them could pose an issue: The boxed treats are sparsely available at some Costco locations.
As one Reddit user wrote in a post singing the bars' praises, "I've been eating HC fudge bars for a few years and I'm always blown away at how creamy and delicious they are. They have only a little bit of added sugar compared to normal ice cream and my god they're just so freakin good." In response, one commenter lamented, "They hardly carry these at my Costco and it kills me, or do they just sell out? Calorie for calorie, they are the best dessert." A different user didn't see them at Costco at all and resorted to buying the fudge bars at Sam's Club.
Another shopper said that they favor the chocolaty dessert for the fact that it doesn't feature high-fructose corn syrup. Others appreciated the decent size and portion control of each 70-gram bar. "As someone who can down a pint — or a quart — or a half gallon — in one sitting, these are great for portion control," wrote one Redditor.
Healthy Choice organic fudge bars are as budget-friendly as they are diet-friendly
The organic fudge bars are USDA-certified organic, kosher, and only 100 calories apiece. Each one also has just 1 gram of fat and 8 grams of added sugar. Ingredients include skim milk, sugar, tapioca, and vanilla extract (all of which are listed as organic). At just under $14 for an 18-count box, each serving comes out to about 78 cents — not bad considering the quality ingredients and buyer-loved flavor.
Alas, the frozen, fudgey bites are indeed hard to find despite rave reviews about their taste. If you can't get your hands on a box at Costco, there are a few alternatives. A number of Healthy Choice fudge bar fans have compared them to the Yasso Greek yogurt bars, for one.
Clocking in at around 80 to 100 calories per bar — and made with creamy, protein-packed Greek yogurt — Yasso pops are among the best store-bought frozen popsicles made with the highest-quality ingredients. And while Costco seems to stock those (and even mark them down) occasionally, it seems you can find a wider variety in stock at your local Target. Unfortunately, the Yasso popsicles are quite a bit pricier than Healthy Choice at $5.99 for four bars (making them about $1.50 per bar). So, if you're watching your budget along with your diet, it may be worth stocking up on the latter whenever you can find them.