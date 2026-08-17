Costco Customers Are Calling These Organic Fudge Bars A Freezer Favorite ... If You Can Find Them

Costco is home to various food items with cult followings, like its food court pizza and rotisserie chicken. If you continue to its section for frozen desserts (which we've ranked), you'll find a top option for chocolate lovers watching their calorie intake: Healthy Choice organic fudge bars. Made with organic cocoa, they have a decadent texture and apparently taste great. However, trying to buy them could pose an issue: The boxed treats are sparsely available at some Costco locations.

As one Reddit user wrote in a post singing the bars' praises, "I've been eating HC fudge bars for a few years and I'm always blown away at how creamy and delicious they are. They have only a little bit of added sugar compared to normal ice cream and my god they're just so freakin good." In response, one commenter lamented, "They hardly carry these at my Costco and it kills me, or do they just sell out? Calorie for calorie, they are the best dessert." A different user didn't see them at Costco at all and resorted to buying the fudge bars at Sam's Club.

Another shopper said that they favor the chocolaty dessert for the fact that it doesn't feature high-fructose corn syrup. Others appreciated the decent size and portion control of each 70-gram bar. "As someone who can down a pint — or a quart — or a half gallon — in one sitting, these are great for portion control," wrote one Redditor.