13 Popsicles Made With The Highest Quality Ingredients

Popsicles are the perfect sweet treat on summer days, especially when the weather outside is hot. But what you may not know is that these frozen treats were born on a particularly cold night in San Francisco. In 1905, 11-year-old Frank Epperson accidentally left a soda drink outside overnight. The soda froze around its wooden stirrer, creating a delicious and convenient treat. Epperson originally called his invention the Epsicle, though this later changed to the now well-known Popsicle.

While most people refer to any frozen dessert on a stick as a Popsicle, the name remains under trademark. Today, Popsicle is owned by the corporation Unilever, which also owns Ben & Jerry's and Breyers Ice Cream. Since Popsicle is legally off limits, other brands call them ice pops, fruit bars, or dessert bars. Ingredients and flavors vary from brand to brand; some have fruit, some are dairy-based, and others are basically frozen candy on a stick.

To help consumers narrow down their options, we've put together a list of the icy pops and bars made with the highest quality ingredients. We looked for brands that use real ingredients and stay away from artificial flavors, preservatives, and high fructose corn syrup, but more on that later. Like any dessert, Popsicles are a sweet indulgence. While it's difficult to call any of them healthy, you can at least rest assured that these pops only include the finest ingredients.