What Hospital Food Looks Like In These 10 Other Countries

Just like the quality of healthcare varies by hospital and country, so too does hospital food. One thing most people can agree on across cultures, though, is that this food is usually pretty gross. New York-area healthcare provider Northwell Health told the American College of Lifestyle Medicine that a patient once called its food "not fit to feed a dog." While that's an extreme criticism, hospital food, especially in the U.S., has a longstanding reputation for being bland and, at times, downright unappealing.

Because hospital meals are designed to meet medical and nutritional needs, taste isn't always a top priority. According to a 2024 study published in Clinical Nutrition Open Science, around 40% of hospital patients may suffer from malnutrition, which can worsen during their stay. To prevent this, dietitians work with doctors and kitchen staff to design hospital meals that will meet nutritional requirements and facilitate specific medical conditions or procedures. Stroke patients may have pureed meals because of difficulty swallowing, for example, while patients with heart- or kidney-related conditions may require low-sodium meals.

But nutrition isn't the only consideration. Hospitals must provide cost-effective meals for hundreds of patients on set schedules, which can mean much of the food is processed or precooked for convenience. Public hospitals, much like public schools, also operate with tighter budgets than private facilities, which can affect the variety and quality of meals on offer. But are all countries alike in serving subpar food at hospitals? From the U.K. to South Korea to New Zealand, let's take a look at a few examples of what hospital food looks like in other countries.