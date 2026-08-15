Add This To Chicken For 10x The Flavor

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It is true, a chicken dinner is indeed a winner, especially in the U.S. According to Our World In Data, Americans consume 55 kilograms (a little over 121 pounds) of chicken per person per year, which is probably why chicken recipes seem so popular on the internet. With that kind of popularity, we are always looking for new-to-us ways to flavor our favorite bird. We already know that garlic and butter are two of the most versatile ingredients in our pantry, and chilis are an obvious addition, though straight-up chili peppers might be too spicy for some. Let's add just a little kick, then, in the form of paprika.

The truth about paprika is that there is more than one type of this warm spice. So which should you choose? Some categorize it by flavor, whether it be sweet, smoked, or hot (these terms are pretty self-explanatory), and others categorize it by origin, especially paprika from Hungary or Spain. Paprika, in general, brings a gentle warmth to a dish, and its flavor notes vary according to its type. For chicken dishes, pretty much any paprika can work, and when combined with garlic and butter, it makes for an unstoppable flavor combination.