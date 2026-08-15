White Vs Cleaning Vinegar: How Are They Different?

Distilled white vinegar (with about 5% acetic acid) is the familiar type many people have sitting in their pantry, ready to add a zip of acidity to recipes. It's among the most aggressively sharp vinegar flavors, so it should be used with caution to avoid overwhelming other aspects of a dish. However, it's a perfect match for robustly flavored dishes like barbecue, adobo, homemade pickles, or anything that needs an element of brightness with a mostly neutral flavor. Other interesting ways to use white vinegar include making a non-toxic cleaner for fruits and vegetables, a way to help keep cut flowers fresher, and even as a secret weapon to speed up the egg poaching process.

White vinegar can also be used as a cleanser, even if it doesn't have the same power as its housework-focused cousin. You can sub in regular white culinary vinegar for cleaning purposes, but the same restrictions on what materials it can be used on still apply.

There are many types of vinegar with uses as varied as their flavors and origins. While cleaning vinegar and white vinegar seem similar and the difference between them comes down to a percentage point or two in strength, it's a critical distinction to understand. One's a powerful cleaning agent that should be used with care, while the other is a versatile ingredient that provides more limited cleaning power.