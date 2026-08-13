When Will Starbucks Start Selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes In 2026?
Fall may officially land on September 22 this year, but if you're a pumpkin spice latte lover, then fall starts whenever Starbucks drops its sweet, spiced, gourd-flavored coffee drink. Whether you take your pumpkin spice latte hot or cold, the drink is bursting with fall flavor and emanates seasonal spirit. And luckily, you don't have to guess when the PSL is releasing, because Starbucks has already announced its return.
Starbucks will be releasing its legendary Pumpkin Spice Latte — as well as a number of other fall drink and food offerings — starting August 25. The coffee chain pretty consistently releases its autumn lineup on the Tuesday of the last week of August, having done so every year since at least 2018, except for 2023 and 2024 when Starbucks dropped its PSL on the Thursday of the second-to-last week of August.
These days, there's no such thing as just a hot or iced Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks. There are now many ways to drink your pumpkin-flavored fix. This year, Starbucks is also bringing back Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. Or you can enjoy new additions to the menu like Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso, Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha, and Pumpkin Spice Chai (which is distinct from the other pumpkin chai drink).
When and where you can get your pumpkin spice latte fix
While Starbucks is often associated with how the pumpkin spice latte became a fall staple, it's not even close to the only chain that sells one. Everywhere from gas stations to fast food places to coffee chains offer a pumpkin spice latte, and some aren't quite as "restrained" with the release date (as if Starbucks isn't releasing pumpkin flavors in the summer month of August). Starbucks' greatest rival, Dunkin', has announced its pumpkin flavors will return to menus on August 19, undercutting Starbucks by almost a week.
Panera's PSL will also return August 19. Wawa teased its pumpkin spice coffee comeback on August 24. Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme and Tim Hortons have already released their Pumpkin Spice Lattes, so if you can't bear to wait any longer, you know where to go.
Plus, if you want to make a copycat pumpkin spice latte at home, pumpkin-flavored coffee creamers and bottles of iced coffee are already fully stocked in grocery stores. Many brands offer pumpkin spice flavors, including Starbucks, which has Pumpkin Spice Latte flavored creamer and pre-made Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte Chilled Espresso Beverage. The coffee chain also sells a nondairy version of the creamer, so everyone can enjoy a pumpkin spice latte this season.