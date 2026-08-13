When Will Starbucks Start Selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes In 2026?

Fall may officially land on September 22 this year, but if you're a pumpkin spice latte lover, then fall starts whenever Starbucks drops its sweet, spiced, gourd-flavored coffee drink. Whether you take your pumpkin spice latte hot or cold, the drink is bursting with fall flavor and emanates seasonal spirit. And luckily, you don't have to guess when the PSL is releasing, because Starbucks has already announced its return.

Starbucks will be releasing its legendary Pumpkin Spice Latte — as well as a number of other fall drink and food offerings — starting August 25. The coffee chain pretty consistently releases its autumn lineup on the Tuesday of the last week of August, having done so every year since at least 2018, except for 2023 and 2024 when Starbucks dropped its PSL on the Thursday of the second-to-last week of August.

These days, there's no such thing as just a hot or iced Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks. There are now many ways to drink your pumpkin-flavored fix. This year, Starbucks is also bringing back Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. Or you can enjoy new additions to the menu like Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso, Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha, and Pumpkin Spice Chai (which is distinct from the other pumpkin chai drink).