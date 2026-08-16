If You Believe This Alcohol Rule, Science Says It's Time To Move On

It's a common enough belief that drinking multiple types of alcohol in a single night will lead to a worse hangover the next day that numerous cultures have catchy sayings warning against it. As it turns out, science has proven this to be a myth — mixing drinks, per se, isn't what aggravates hangover symptoms. In fact, some reportedly hangover-proof cocktails like vodka martinis and negronis use more than one liquor, so mixing clearly isn't the issue. Instead, what appears to have an impact is the types of drinks being mixed.

A 2020 study by researchers from the Society for the Study of Addiction (SSA) found that different alcohol types tended to be associated with varying levels of hangover severity; mixing drinks just increases the likelihood that something will hit you harder. Specifically, liquors with higher amounts of compounds known as congeners correlate with worse hangovers, according to a 2010 study in Current Drug Abuse Reviews. This means it might not actually matter if you drink wine before beer or vice versa, or that you're even mixing them at all. Instead, it's how much of the more hangover-inducing drink you're consuming that determines how awful you'll feel in the morning.

According to the SSA, it's also possible we experience "stronger" hangovers after mixing drinks simply because we expect them to. Everything we feel during a hangover is, after all, subjective. If we believe that drinking a bunch of different types of liquor makes us feel worse, we're more likely to evaluate our hangovers accordingly.