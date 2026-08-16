This Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Has Customers Raving About Its Quality

The best frozen breakfast sandwiches are great for quickly starting the day on a positive note, and they're generally good at packing in protein, too. At this point, though, most of them look the same: sausage, egg, and cheese (maybe a little bacon) on a biscuit or English muffin — tasty, but not exactly exciting. However, one chain offers a breakfast sandwich with high-quality ingredients, including an everything bagel, that customers adore.

Kroger sells the Private Selection fried egg, Black Forest ham, and cheddar everything bagel sandwich for $6.99, which may seem expensive until you realize the box comes with two sammies. So, you're paying about $3.50 per serving. Each boasts 21 grams of protein, making a sandwich as filling as it is delicious.

This breakfast product has received a bucketload of praise from fans on Reddit, with one writing, "These are absolutely the best frozen breakfast sandwiches I've ever eaten, and are better than most fast food options." They highlighted the quality, claiming the ingredients taste "real" and that the meal satisfies hunger. They also described the texture as "chewy yet pillowy like a bagel should be" and noted how flavorful the seasoning is. Another Redditor posted, "This one is really tasty and filling." Someone else confessed: "I've already had four this week." The price is also attractive to shoppers, as one user noted, "You are absolutely saving money vs. fast food."