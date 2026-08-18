One Of America's Top Cowboy Bars Still Looks Like A Wild West Saloon

Have you ever wondered what kind of whiskey cowboys drank in the Old West? Old Grand-Dad and Old Overholt were common in the late 1800s, but back then, whiskey was often diluted, cut with grain spirits, or infused with strange ingredients to mask its not-exactly-whiskey taste. Today, you can be sure you're getting the real thing, especially at No Scum Allowed. It looks like a real Wild West saloon, and it's arguably one of the best hole-in-the-wall bars in New Mexico.

Colloquially called the White Oaks Bar, No Scum Allowed is located in what was once a booming gold and coal town. The bar is currently owned by Karen Haughness, who, as of 2021, was one of only eight people living in White Oaks. The bar hosts live music, dancing, fish fries, and karaoke, but at one time, it was the site of horse races and shootouts. No Scum Allowed was named one of the best cowboy bars in the West by American Cowboy in 2011.

No Scum Allowed's building dates back to 1884. Its name comes from the movie "Young Guns II," which showed a welcome sign for White Oaks that read: We will not tolerate scum. What's most intriguing is that the bar once functioned under an honor system. The key to get inside was left under a rock for locals to use. They'd drink, pay, and lock up behind them.