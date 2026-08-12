What Kind Of Whiskey Did Cowboys Drink In The Old West?

Whiskey was not the only drink served in saloons back in the days of the Old West, but it was popular with customers then just as it is today. However, there are differences between the types of whiskey cowboys drank and what we imbibe nearly 200 years later. The purity and even ingredients of what saloon owners called whiskey varied greatly.

The major American distilleries at the time were concentrated in the East. These included Old Taylor, Old Grand-Dad, and Old Overholt (which are still around today). Bottles of ryes and bourbons – known as "the good stuff" because the liquor was unadulterated — had to be transported great distances to reach thirsty cowboys in the West. This raised the cost for customers. However, they didn't always get what they paid for.

Not known for their scruples, saloon owners would often source locally distilled neutral grain spirits or watered down their stock of genuine whiskey, covering up any unpalatable flavors with unsavory ingredients like chewing tobacco juice, burnt sugar, chili peppers, and snake heads. These questionable concoctions were given evocative names like Tarantula Juice and Coffin Varnish. Today there are a number of whiskeys that beginner drinkers should avoid, but at least you can be sure they are, indeed, whiskey.