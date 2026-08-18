The 9 Biggest Changes To Ever Hit KFC

Colonel Sanders was an extremely hands-on founder. He developed the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices that made his Southern-style fried chicken famous, cooked the pieces himself in pressure cookers, and served them in his first eatery in Corbin, Kentucky. When Sanders sold the chain to investors in 1964, he agreed on the condition that his recipes would be untouched. But promises were broken, and things started to change.

Heublein Inc., which acquired KFC in 1971, allegedly switched to cheaper ingredients for the gravy and skipped marinating and dipping the chicken in flour paste before frying, among other things. These changes were ostensibly to reduce costs and make mass production easier. Unfortunately, it also compromised the quality and flavor of the food. Sanders was so displeased by these changes that he publicly told the Louisville Courier-Journal in 1975, "My god, that gravy is horrible ... pure wallpaper paste." Furthermore, he described the new extra-crispy chicken recipe as "a damn fried doughball stuck on some chicken."

The Colonel's harsh critiques of KFC were so bad that a Kentucky franchisee sued him for libel. The case was later dismissed, and the founder continued to be the chain's harshest and loudest critic. Sanders refused to let his name and likeness be used to promote products he didn't like, so he distanced himself from the changes KFC made that he didn't approve.