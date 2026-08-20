Dry Pork Ribs? This Simple Vinegar Trick Will Solve Your Problems

As with most tough cuts of meat, ribs are best cooked low and slow. Plan to pull this vinegar trick out of your chef's hat at about the half-way point of cooking your rack over indirect heat (a method which prevents burning the crust and drying out the inside before the pork can really tenderize). If you're going for six-hour cook time, then this should occur about three hours into the process. At around that point, the crust sets and the meat reaches an internal temperature of 150 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit. Now, it's time to wrap — and tenderize.

Just note that you don't want to go overboard with your liquid. Adding barbecue sauce too early can cause the sugars to char — and not in a good way. (So don't slather it on the meat during the first three-hour period in hopes of making the meat moister.) To bubble up the perfect braise for wrapped ribs, all you need is about a ¼ cup of both the vinegar and the barbecue sauce. Add this mixture to the foil as you encase the meat and give them about another two hours before removing.

FYI, this approach to barbecuing ribs is called the 3-2-1 method: three hours on the grill, two hours wrapped, and one hour to finish with your favorite glaze. While easy and effective, it's not the only way you can use apple cider vinegar to keep your pork ribs moist. A popular alternative is to go the spray route, which involves spritzing ACV (or other acidic liquids like beer or juice) onto the meat throughout the smoking process.