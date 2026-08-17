11 Albertsons Items With Price Cuts In August 2026

Across the American West, Albertsons is a staple. While the supermarket chain's parent company, Albertsons Companies Inc., has become the second-largest grocery corporation in the country, the stores themselves are a bit more regional. Shoppers can find them in 16 states, concentrated most heavily in California, Texas, and Idaho (which is where the chain was born). And though it's a solid destination to shop for things like ethically sourced seafood, Albertsons can be quite expensive. Per a Consumer Reports investigation from 2026, the chain's prices are about 24.8% higher on average than Walmart's.

But not all hope for your wallet is lost if you depend on your local Albertsons outpost for groceries. The store sometimes features specials and price cuts, giving consumers plenty of opportunities to save on essentials — or an excuse to try a new treat at a less imposing price point. In August 2026, Albertsons shoppers can find discounts on items ranging from heat-and-eat chicken pot pie to seaweed snacks and prebiotic soda.