11 Albertsons Items With Price Cuts In August 2026
Across the American West, Albertsons is a staple. While the supermarket chain's parent company, Albertsons Companies Inc., has become the second-largest grocery corporation in the country, the stores themselves are a bit more regional. Shoppers can find them in 16 states, concentrated most heavily in California, Texas, and Idaho (which is where the chain was born). And though it's a solid destination to shop for things like ethically sourced seafood, Albertsons can be quite expensive. Per a Consumer Reports investigation from 2026, the chain's prices are about 24.8% higher on average than Walmart's.
But not all hope for your wallet is lost if you depend on your local Albertsons outpost for groceries. The store sometimes features specials and price cuts, giving consumers plenty of opportunities to save on essentials — or an excuse to try a new treat at a less imposing price point. In August 2026, Albertsons shoppers can find discounts on items ranging from heat-and-eat chicken pot pie to seaweed snacks and prebiotic soda.
Mission Carb Balance Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas
A keto diet doesn't have to mean skipping those yummy burritos, wraps, or quesadillas. You can simply pick up some carb-balance soft tortillas. This version from Mission is made with whole wheat and packs 8 grams of protein as well as 30 grams of fiber per serving. Since specialty diet items like these are often on the pricier side, it would make sense and save dollars to take advantage while they're on sale for $4.39 (down from $6.99).
Buy Mission Carb Balance Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas online at Albertsons
Nature's Bakery Raspberry Fig Bars
Made with real fruit and whole grains — and free of high-fructose corn syrup, nuts, and dairy — these soft-baked bars are fit for the lunch boxes of kids and adults alike. Each bite delivers a blend of fig paste and raspberry filling for a double-whammy of fruit flavor. There are six in a box, and the price is currently reduced from $5.99 to $3.99.
Buy Nature's Bakery Raspberry Fig Bars online at Albertsons
Gimme Grab & Go Korean BBQ Seaweed Snacks
Calling all umami fans: These organic seaweed snacks are on sale now for $4.49 instead of $6.49. They're roasted to achieve a crispy crunch and are flavored with gochujang — a chili paste frequently used in Korean cuisine — to deliver a spicy kick. They come in convenient packs of five and are only 20 calories per pack.
Buy Gimme Grab & Go Korean BBQ Seaweed Snacks online at Albertsons
Marie Callender's Frozen Chicken Pot Pie
When it comes to frozen chicken pot pie, Marie Callender's is a longtime fan favorite. This comfort food classic is now priced at $3.99 (down from $4.99). It features a flaky, made-from-scratch crust stuffed with a savory filling of celery, carrots, peas, gravy, and chunks of white meat chicken. Boasting a whopping 25 grams of protein per pie, it could be a filling enough meal on its own. All you have to do is unbox it and pop it in the oven.
Buy Marie Callender's Frozen Chicken Pot Pie online at Albertsons
Suja Organic Uber Greens Cold Pressed Juice
Whether you want to start your day with greens or have a post-workout pick-me-up, this veggie-loaded sip could fit the bill. The cold-pressed green juice boasts a blend of organic fruits and vegetables, including cucumber, celery, grapefruit, chard, lettuce, and lemon. It purports to offer a "bold and earthy tang." At $2.99 a bottle (previously $3.99), it's cheap enough for fans to grab a few.
Buy Suja Organic Uber Greens Cold Pressed Juice online at Albertsons
Chock Full o' Nuts Medium Roast Ground Coffee
If you can't wake up without first smelling the coffee, this marked-down tin of Chock Full o' Nuts (which went from $19.99 to $15.99) can come to your rescue. It offers 26 ounces of medium-roast ground coffee, which buyers praise for its smooth flavor. In the words of one fan, "Chock full o' Nuts is really delicious. Never bitter or acidic." Just scoop, brew, and sip (or chug if it's one of those mornings when you need a quicker boost).
Buy Chock Full o' Nuts Medium Roast Ground Coffee online at Albertsons
Steak-Umm Sliced Steaks
Hungry for a homemade Philly cheesesteak sandwich? You can pick up this pre-sliced pack of steak for just $3.99 (formerly $5.99) to save you loads of time. Each box contains six thin slices of meat that go from frozen to plate-ready in just two minutes. As one shopper raved, "Next to fresh shaved beef, [there's] nothing better."
Buy Steak-Umm Sliced Steaks online at Albertsons
Archer Original Mini Beef Sticks
You can toss one of these mini meat sticks into your bag (gym, work, travel, or otherwise) for a quick protein boost while on the go. The paleo-friendly snacks are made with 100% grass-fed beef and provide four grams of protein per 45-calorie stick. This pack of 16 is now discounted to just $11.99 from $16.99, so you can save a few bucks on it.
Buy Archer Original Mini Beef Sticks online at Albertsons
Just Bare Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast Bites
It's hard to outgrow the appeal of some good ol' fashioned chicken nuggets, and these lightly breaded bites have the added selling point of being marked down from $13.99 to $9.99. The frozen poultry is fully cooked and made from antibiotic- and cage-free chicken breast (sans any artificial ingredients or preservatives). Toss them in a salad or eat them on their own with some dipping sauce.
Buy Just Bare Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast Bites online at Albertsons
Bloom Pop Shirley Temple Prebiotic Soda
Shirley Temple may not have been a fan of her namesake mocktail, but plenty of folks can't get enough of it. The beverage even comes in the form of this bubbly canned sip. Whether or not you've hopped on the prebiotic soda train, this Bloom offering might be worth a try for its effervescent cherry flavor alone. We can't complain about the potential benefits of those gut-friendly prebiotics, either, or the fact that the price was cut from $2.50 to $2.00.
Buy Bloom Pop Shirley Temple Prebiotic Soda online at Albertsons
Sargento Natural American Cheese
Grilled cheese and tomato soup season is rapidly approaching. You can get prepared by grabbing Sargento's natural yellow American cheese slices. Resealable bags of 12 are discounted to $2.99 from $4.99 at Albertsons right now. Judging from some of the customer feedback, this offering is full of real-deal cheese flavor. As one reviewer put it, "The deli brand is way too salty and leaves an aftertaste, the 'processed slices' are rubbery. This product is perfect."
Buy Sargento Natural American Cheese online at Albertsons