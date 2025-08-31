Turns Out, Shirley Temple Wasn't A Fan Of Her Namesake Mocktail

Few beverages shimmer with the same nostalgic glow as the Shirley Temple, a sweet, fizzy soft drink named after Hollywood's golden child. With its ruby-red hue, playful bubbles, and signature maraschino cherry, the Shirley Temple has long symbolized youthful sophistication, letting kids join the ritual of cocktail hour while their parents raised glasses nearby. Ironically, the star herself despised the concoction. Later in life, during a 1985 NPR interview, Temple dismissed her namesake beverage, calling it a "saccharine, icky drink". She resented the way it tethered her name to childhood, especially as she fought to move into more mature roles.

The drink's origin story traces back to 1930s Los Angeles, when celebrity haunts sought festive options for their youngest diners. Bartenders mixed ginger ale with grenadine, crowned it with a maraschino cherry, and unwittingly created a sensation. Several establishments — Chasen's and the Brown Derby in Hollywood and the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Honolulu — laid claim to the invention. At the height of her stardom, when her ringlets and dimples embodied Hollywood innocence, the Shirley Temple became an instant classic. In regard to the mocktail's legacy, Temple reminded NPR, "I had nothing to do with it."