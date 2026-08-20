I Tried And Ranked 13 Alani Nu Energy Drink Flavors. This Was The Best

As of 2026, the fastest growing energy drink company was Celsius Holdings, responsible for both its namesake Celsius brand and — after acquiring it in February 2025 — Alani Nu. What sets Celsius and Alani Nu apart from competitors like Monster or Red Bull is their explicit focus on healthfulness. All Alani Nu flavors, notably, are sugar free by default, with no full-sugar alternatives available. Key to Alani Nu's explosion in popularity and eventual acquisition was its reputation among younger generations, particularly young women. As a Gen Z-focused company, it's hardly surprising Alani Nu branched out into making protein bars, which rank among protein bars that are definitely worth your money.

Whereas most Celsius flavors are straightforward and fruit-focused, most Alani Nu flavors are explicitly candy-like, with some even bearing fancy names that evoke ideas more than anything edible. I picked up the 13 kinds of Alani Nu available to me at the grocery stores closest to my home and tried them all, before landing on the following ranking. For what it's worth, the majority of Alani Nus I tried were solid, so most of this list proceeds from good to excellent. With that in mind, ahead are 13 Alani Nu flavors in order from worst to best, including my pick for the number-one Alani Nu flavor of them all.