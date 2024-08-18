Grocery Store Orange Creamsicle Bars Ranked

The worst performer in my orange creamsicle taste test was the Blue Ribbon Classics Orange Dream Bar — which may not come as a surprise, given that Blue Ribbon held this very same spot in a list of 13 store-bought ice cream bars ranked. The Blue Ribbon Classics company, for what it's worth, produces both traditional ice cream and ice cream bars. Its products are widely available in Walmart and Dollar General stores, in addition to a select number of additional stores depending on location.

Structurally, the Orange Dream Bar is a textbook execution of an orange creamsicle — that means an icier, orange-flavored outer layer enveloping a creamier vanilla interior. The Blue Ribbon bar's greatest strength is its taste, which foregrounds a sugary orange juice flavor, complemented by a relatively subtle vanilla accent. Altogether, its flavor is solid, but not quite as satisfying as other orange creamsicle products.

That said, the biggest factor working against the Blue Ribbon bar is its texture. Its outer orange layer is the most brittle of all the orange creamsicles I tried, making for an unsatisfying bite. Furthermore, that exterior remains pretty rigid, rather than melting into something perhaps a bit creamier after biting into it. The Orange Dream Bar isn't bad and should satisfy an orange creamsicle craving in a pinch, but the merely serviceable flavor and disappointing consistency are enough to earn it a spot at the bottom of this list.