This Sam's Club Member's Mark Dip Could Become The Most Versatile Item In Your Fridge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sam's Club's private label, Member's Mark offers low-priced items that have been fine-tuned by expert developers. In fact, one of the best new items at the grocery chain is Member's Mark Street Corn Dip with White Meat Chicken. It's a multipurpose, adaptable, meaty iteration of a vegetarian dip that hit Sam's Club in 2024. Not only is it praised as tasty, but it's very versatile.
This offering is inspired by elote, a Mexican street snack of zesty, citrusy loaded grilled corn. The dip's star ingredients include fire-roasted corn, cotija cheese, lime, mayo, red peppers, and spices. Tangy cream cheese is the base, and there's chicken to make it more filling and texturally intriguing. The product is ready to serve cold or warm with tortilla chips, plantain chips, pita, or crudités. It can also be used as a topping for nachos, baked potatoes, or tacos. In fact, because the dip combines creamy, savory, tangy, and slightly sweet elements, we think it could pair with just about any carb or protein.
We're betting this condiment tastes stellar on fries, eggs, and sandwiches. It could also be repurposed as filling for quesadillas, grilled cheeses, enchiladas, or stuffed peppers. Alternatively, you could try using the dip as sauce for pasta, pizza, or mac and cheese. To really get creative, use it as a garnish or filling for Mexican-inspired dishes, like cornbread casserole or cheesy burrito casserole, or other corn recipes, like corn chowder.
Shoppers do it all with Member's Mark street corn dip
This Sam's Club street corn dip with white meat chicken comes in a shareable 24-ounce tub. Prices may vary, but it costs about $7.74. There are 23 2-tablespoon servings in each container. One serving contains 100 calories, 9 grams of fat, 3 grams of carbs, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of protein, so it's fair game for folks on low-carb or keto diets.
Shoppers rave about the product. "I personally loved this dip! It's very versatile. We've dipped it with naan, Fritos, tortilla chips ... mini sliders using Hawaiian rolls. I've even added ... [it] to my homemade Tex-Mex bowls with ... avocado, diced chicken, rice, and veggies," a Sam's Club reviewer explains. "This stuff is awesome with nacho chips or, my favorite, cheddar jack Cheez-Its! It's creamy and flavorful with ... light spice," another adds. "This is one of the best dips I have ever had! The flavor and texture are great. There's not a lot of corn ... but otherwise, it's amazing!" says a third.
There are several Member's Mark products to pair it with. For dipping, consider red quinoa-chia corn tortilla chips or fried pork rinds. Go the nacho route with white queso dip and Mexican-style shredded cheese, swapping chips for waffle fries (which we named a Sam's Club item to try before you die), if you're feeling creative. Alternatively, grab bolillo rolls and a rotisserie chicken to shred for sandwiches.