This Sam's Club Member's Mark Dip Could Become The Most Versatile Item In Your Fridge

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Sam's Club's private label, Member's Mark offers low-priced items that have been fine-tuned by expert developers. In fact, one of the best new items at the grocery chain is Member's Mark Street Corn Dip with White Meat Chicken. It's a multipurpose, adaptable, meaty iteration of a vegetarian dip that hit Sam's Club in 2024. Not only is it praised as tasty, but it's very versatile.

This offering is inspired by elote, a Mexican street snack of zesty, citrusy loaded grilled corn. The dip's star ingredients include fire-roasted corn, cotija cheese, lime, mayo, red peppers, and spices. Tangy cream cheese is the base, and there's chicken to make it more filling and texturally intriguing. The product is ready to serve cold or warm with tortilla chips, plantain chips, pita, or crudités. It can also be used as a topping for nachos, baked potatoes, or tacos. In fact, because the dip combines creamy, savory, tangy, and slightly sweet elements, we think it could pair with just about any carb or protein.

We're betting this condiment tastes stellar on fries, eggs, and sandwiches. It could also be repurposed as filling for quesadillas, grilled cheeses, enchiladas, or stuffed peppers. Alternatively, you could try using the dip as sauce for pasta, pizza, or mac and cheese. To really get creative, use it as a garnish or filling for Mexican-inspired dishes, like cornbread casserole or cheesy burrito casserole, or other corn recipes, like corn chowder.