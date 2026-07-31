9 Of The Best Items New To Sam's Club To Try In August 2026
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If the end-of-summer blues get you down, a shopping spree at Sam's Club might be just the thing to raise your spirits. Members of the warehouse retailer will find lots of new items this August, and we've singled out some of the most captivating buys to motivate your next shopping excursion. In addition to grocery basics, there are colorful treats, crunchy snacks, quick dinner options, and refreshing beverages. Sam's Club is known for its reasonable prices (these shopping tips will help you save even more loot), and its wide selection of name-brand items and products from the store's exclusive Member's Mark line – which is pretty impressive on its own.
We included convenient online shopping links for each of these August finds in the hope of making your life a little easier. You may be able to find many of the featured products in Sam's brick-and-mortar stores, but we can't guarantee availability at every location, and there's always a chance prices will be different where you live. And in the event you're new to the chain and aren't sure where to start, here are some Sam's Club products to try before you die.
Member's Mark Hatch Chile & Pepper Jack Cheese Chicken Burgers
This 10-pack of spicy chicken burgers comes fully cooked, making them a breeze to prepare on the stove, in the oven, or even in the microwave. As for taste, a reviewer on the Sam's Club site said, "The perfect amount of heat ...The burger is juicy and full of flavor."
Buy Member's Mark Hatch Chile & Pepper Jack Cheese Chicken Burgers online for $14.46.
Clio Greek Yogurt Raspberry Cotton Candy Bars
These Clio bars prove that wholesome treats don't have to be boring. In addition to their colorful appearance and out-of-the-ordinary flavor, the yogurt bars contain vitamin D, calcium, and probiotics for nutritious snacking.
Buy Clio Greek Yogurt Raspberry Cotton Candy Bars online for $9.86 (price valid through August 16).
Member's Mark Street Corn Dip with White Meat Chicken
Whether you're entertaining guests or want something for your personal snack stash, this Member's Mark street corn dip is a well-appointed candidate. Pairing it with chips or vegetables is a no-brainer, but this dip, which has white chicken meat mixed in, can also be used to flavor tacos and other dishes.
Buy the Member's Mark Street Corn Dip with White Meat Chicken online for $7.74.
Tim Hortons Dark Blend Premium Coffee Pods
Imbue your kitchen with classic coffee shop aroma with Tim Hortons K-Cup pack. Each box comes with 100 dark roast coffee pods — perfect if a morning cup is non-negotiable in your household.
Buy Tim Hortons Dark Blend Premium Coffee Pods online for $41.48 (price valid through August 16).
Chex Mix Traditional, Cheddar, and M&M Sweet & Salty Mix Variety Pack
The Chex Mix variety pack sold at Sam's Club comes with 40 bags in three flavors. You have your classic Chex Mix, a cheddar variety, and a sweet-and-salty version with M&M's sprinkled in.
Buy the Chex Mix Variety Pack online for $12.98 (price valid through August 16).
Le Chèvre Fresh Goats Everything Bagel Cheese
Cheese variety is essential for a successful charcuterie board, and this unique offering from Somerdale's cheese line Le Chèvre (that's French for goat) is perfect for rounding out your soft cheese assortment. One reviewer described this seasoned goat cheese as "Very tasty ... with a lot of flavor ... not too heavy on the salt."
Buy the Le Chèvre Fresh Goats Everything Bagel Cheese online for $7.26.
Minions Confetti & Banana Cake Pops
From banana-flavored Olipop Soda to a full IHOP menu, Minions are no strangers to lending their image and likeness to a product when they've got a movie coming out. This summer, Sam's Club has truly outdone itself with these Minions-themed cake pops showcasing the utter cuteness of the weird little dudes.
Buy Minions Confetti & Banana Cake Pops online for $21.17.
Capri Sun Summer Blast Passionfruit Mango Juice Drink Blend
Summer may be winding to a close, but Capri Sun's tropical juice blend can keep the seasonal vibes rolling in August. Each pack comes with 40 individual pouches in a passion fruit-mango flavor.
Buy the Capri Sun Summer Blast Passionfruit Mango Juice Drink Blend online for $8.98 (price valid through August 30).
Boulder Canyon Sweet & Spicy Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips
Declared "Better than the Doritos version" by a member review on Sam's Club's website, these sweet and spicy tortilla chips are definitely calling our name. They pack substantial flavor on their own, but could also make a fine accompaniment to Member's Mark Street Corn Dip, another top-rated new item at the warehouse chain.
Buy Boulder Canyon Sweet & Spicy Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips online for $6.98.