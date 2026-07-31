9 Of The Best Items New To Sam's Club To Try In August 2026

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If the end-of-summer blues get you down, a shopping spree at Sam's Club might be just the thing to raise your spirits. Members of the warehouse retailer will find lots of new items this August, and we've singled out some of the most captivating buys to motivate your next shopping excursion. In addition to grocery basics, there are colorful treats, crunchy snacks, quick dinner options, and refreshing beverages. Sam's Club is known for its reasonable prices (these shopping tips will help you save even more loot), and its wide selection of name-brand items and products from the store's exclusive Member's Mark line – which is pretty impressive on its own.

We included convenient online shopping links for each of these August finds in the hope of making your life a little easier. You may be able to find many of the featured products in Sam's brick-and-mortar stores, but we can't guarantee availability at every location, and there's always a chance prices will be different where you live. And in the event you're new to the chain and aren't sure where to start, here are some Sam's Club products to try before you die.