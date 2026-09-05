Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky?

It's no secret that shopping at Costco can save you money, especially when choosing the popular warehouse chain's private label Kirkland Signature over more recognizable name-brand products. This becomes quickly apparent when shopping for liquor. Despite their lower prices, Costco liquors stand toe-to-toe with pricier brands. One of the best Kirkland liquors to buy at Costco is whisky. Given how secretive Costco can be about the suppliers behind Kirkland products, many are left wondering who actually makes Kirkland whisky.

Concerning Kirkland Signature blended Canadian whisky, the answer is not straightforward. Fans have analyzed the flavor profile and even the label itself and suspect that it is distilled by Crown Royal. The bottles also have a similar arched shape with purple accents, and their contents are aged in Canada. Forbes named Crown Royal the 14th bestselling whisky brand in the world in 2025.

Alberta Distillers Limited has also been put forth as Costco's possible contract distiller. The Calgary-based company is owned by Suntory Global Spirits and produces Alberta Premium, a popular Canadian 100% rye whisky. However, Alberta Premium is higher-proof and described as spicy, while Kirkland and Crown Royal are both noted as being smooth.