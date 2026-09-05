Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky?
It's no secret that shopping at Costco can save you money, especially when choosing the popular warehouse chain's private label Kirkland Signature over more recognizable name-brand products. This becomes quickly apparent when shopping for liquor. Despite their lower prices, Costco liquors stand toe-to-toe with pricier brands. One of the best Kirkland liquors to buy at Costco is whisky. Given how secretive Costco can be about the suppliers behind Kirkland products, many are left wondering who actually makes Kirkland whisky.
Concerning Kirkland Signature blended Canadian whisky, the answer is not straightforward. Fans have analyzed the flavor profile and even the label itself and suspect that it is distilled by Crown Royal. The bottles also have a similar arched shape with purple accents, and their contents are aged in Canada. Forbes named Crown Royal the 14th bestselling whisky brand in the world in 2025.
Alberta Distillers Limited has also been put forth as Costco's possible contract distiller. The Calgary-based company is owned by Suntory Global Spirits and produces Alberta Premium, a popular Canadian 100% rye whisky. However, Alberta Premium is higher-proof and described as spicy, while Kirkland and Crown Royal are both noted as being smooth.
How does Kirkland Signature's compare to other Canadian whiskies?
Costco shoppers who have tried Kirkland Signature blended Canadian whisky find it to be a solid, though by no means perfect, duplicate for Crown Royal, especially Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye. Of course, others disagree, claiming, as one Reddit user put it, "The Crown gets its name for a reason." Some drinkers are of the opinion that Kirkland Canadian whisky is sweeter than Crown Royal and tastes great with a mixer. When comparing Kirkland's offering to other popular Canadian whiskies, there are some key distinctions.
Canadian Club 1858, a classic blended Canadian whisky, is described as having flavors of rye spice, oak, pepper, sweet corn, and toffee. It is also lighter and drier in taste than Kirkland Signature. Another well-known Canadian blended whisky, Seagram's VO, is said to have a buttery, fruity, and honey-like flavor with hints of spice in the finish. Kirkland, on the other hand, is said to have vanilla, caramel, and mild oak notes.
Whether or not Crown Royal is the distillery behind Kirkland's Canadian whisky, their flavor profiles match up best. Crown Royal fans looking for a less expensive substitute for their favorite should consider giving Costco's version a try — and perhaps exploring some forgotten whisky cocktails. That isn't to say this cheaper Canadian whisky can't be enjoyed neat as well. You do you.