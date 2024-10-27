12 Forgotten Whiskey Cocktails You've Probably Never Heard Of

A blood and sand is my all time favorite cocktail, but I'm always a bit too shy to actually order one. Typically, the bartender will look at me like I have five heads, and tell me they've never heard of it before. The exception to this rule is an older bartender who has been in the business for a few decades or a bartender at either a whiskey bar or a vintage style speakeasy. If you can find someone willing to make you one, though, this whiskey cocktail is the perfect blend of Ccotch's bitter, malty flavor, and a fruity sweetness.

Seeming to originate back in the 1920s or 1930s, a blood and sand cocktail has equal parts Scotch whisky, vermouth, cherry liqueur, and orange juice. Recipes may differ slightly, though, and if you can get your hands on blood orange juice, the cocktail is much elevated. Depending on the variations of juice and brands used, the result is a muted orange to bold red cocktail. This tasty classic mixed drink is served in a coupe glass, which is a stemmed glass with a goblet-like cup base. A blood and sand is topped off simply with an orange twist.

I wish this drink would make a comeback, because, in my opinion, it's one of the best ways to drink Scotch. Not only does it make for easy drinking in the evening, but a blood and sand at brunch can't be beat — watch out, mimosas!