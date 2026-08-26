Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Wine?
If you think you need to pay a premium for quality vino, allow us to fill you in on an alternative option. Costco offers a solid selection of store-brand wines, and most of them cost well under $25. In fact, many boast single-digit price tags. Kirkland Signature's Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, which typically retails around $7 (depending on location), is considered one of the best Kirkland wines to buy at Costco, so it's a great choice for shoppers — especially when you consider who makes it.
This popular white is produced by Ti Point Wines. The producer is based in New Zealand and is named on the bottle's label. Ti Point has been operational since the 1990s, and it credits the land's unique terroir for the fruit-forward complexity in every drop. As its name implies, this particular vintage is crafted in Marlborough, the largest wine-growing region of New Zealand.
Tasting notes vary by year, but if you're wondering what Sauvignon Blanc tastes like, it's generally acidic and bright with a refreshing grassiness. Kirkland's Sauvignon Blanc is often sold out online due to its popularity, but you may want to check with your local brick-and-mortar store to see if it's in stock. Costco has been selling Ti Point's Sauv Blanc since at least 2013.
Shoppers swear by Ti Point's Costco-exclusive sauvignon blanc
Costco members love Ti Point's Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Those who have tried bottles from previous years note its hints of citrus and melon. A reviewer from Costco Wine Blog wrote of the wine, "Light yellow in the glass; grassy, tropical fruit on the nose; tarty and acidic; flavors of green apple, lemon, lime; medium in body, crisp finish with lingering minerality." A taste-tester's synopsis on Decanter said, "The 'Marlborough lift' jumps right out at you from the glass ... This is a classic porch-pounder Sauvignon for the summertime."
For years, the Kirkland Sauv Blanc from Ti Point has remained one of the chain's top-selling wines. It's an impressive feat when you consider Costco's sizable wine variety. Whether you want a bold Cabernet Sauvignon, blush rosé, or brut Champagne, Costco has one at an affordable price point. Other popular winemakers behind the Kirkland label include E&J Gallo, Glenn Hugo, Patrick Lesec, Fonseca, and Jean-Marc Brocard.
Despite Ti Point being a standalone winery, it's also one of the many name brands hiding behind Costco's popular Kirkland label. The Sauv Blanc it makes for Costco is exclusive, so you can only buy it there or directly from Ti Point. While that may technically make it fussier to track down, you might be glad you sprung for a Costco membership once you taste it.