Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Wine?

If you think you need to pay a premium for quality vino, allow us to fill you in on an alternative option. Costco offers a solid selection of store-brand wines, and most of them cost well under $25. In fact, many boast single-digit price tags. Kirkland Signature's Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, which typically retails around $7 (depending on location), is considered one of the best Kirkland wines to buy at Costco, so it's a great choice for shoppers — especially when you consider who makes it.

This popular white is produced by Ti Point Wines. The producer is based in New Zealand and is named on the bottle's label. Ti Point has been operational since the 1990s, and it credits the land's unique terroir for the fruit-forward complexity in every drop. As its name implies, this particular vintage is crafted in Marlborough, the largest wine-growing region of New Zealand.

Tasting notes vary by year, but if you're wondering what Sauvignon Blanc tastes like, it's generally acidic and bright with a refreshing grassiness. Kirkland's Sauvignon Blanc is often sold out online due to its popularity, but you may want to check with your local brick-and-mortar store to see if it's in stock. Costco has been selling Ti Point's Sauv Blanc since at least 2013.