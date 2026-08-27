Japanese Vs Chinese Fried Rice: How Are They Different?

Fried rice is one of those iconic Asian foods that appears on more than just Chinese restaurant menus. But it's a simple dish that isn't only for professional chefs. Fried rice is easy to throw together, especially when you don't know what to do with leftover rice. Home cooks have stir-fried different combinations of already cooked rice with eggs, vegetables, and proteins for at least one and a half millennia.

A little known truth about fried rice is that it's believed to have originated in the Yangzhou region in eastern China during the Sui dynasty (581–618 AD) when boatmen began mixing cooked rice with scrambled eggs. This simple technique and delicious flavor proved so popular that fried rice has evolved over time to include more ingredients, and it has spread well beyond China's borders. In the 19th century, Chinese immigrants brought fried rice to Japan, where people embraced it. With rice being a staple of the Japanese diet, it was a natural fit.

However, there are differences between Chinese and Japanese fried rice, plus Japan has two styles, one with more of a Chinese influence than the other. Keep reading to learn about these different styles of fried rice.