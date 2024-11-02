The Absolute Best Ways To Upgrade Leftover Rice

It's easy to cook too much rice because it expands a great deal in the pan. But, how can you repurpose leftover rice beyond simply reheating it and eating it as a side for another day? Anyone hoping to get more creative will be pleased to know there are many ways to use leftover rice. From obvious choices like soups and fried rice to less common choices, such as veggie burgers and cabbage rolls, there are plenty of tasty options when it comes to using up that rice.

For those worried about eating leftover rice at all, you needn't be, as long as you're cautious. It's true that eating leftover rice can be dangerous, but only if you leave it in conditions that let bacteria grow. Follow proper food safety rules, and there shouldn't be an issue. That means you should cool any leftovers quickly and put them straight in the fridge once they're no longer warm. When you eat leftovers, make sure to reheat the rice thoroughly to kill any bacteria that may have grown. And, only reheat it once. If you reheat it and you still have leftovers, these will need to be thrown away.

So, now that you know that carefully reusing leftover rice isn't going to make you sick, you might want some inspiration. Using rice that's already in your fridge or freezer not only prevents food waste, but it also makes it quicker and easier to get dinner on the table.