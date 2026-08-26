2 Of The Best Frozen Fish Items At Walmart Come From Great Value

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Is it ever a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart? Yes. The chain offers some of the lowest prices, even on brand-name foods. If it's the quality you're questioning, it helps to have a firsthand recommendation to know what's worth buying. For fish, turn to Mashed contributor Sam Zwick's ranking of the best and worst frozen seafood items at Walmart, which favorably reviewed Great Value's frozen tilapia and crispy battered fish fillets.

The frozen tilapia is great for home cooks who want creative freedom. Zwick cooked some in the air fryer and enjoyed the results. "The thinner edges crisped up nicely, while the thicker portion of the meat became tender and flaky," he wrote. "Great Value frozen tilapia won't let you down if you're looking for a standard fish fillet to pair with anything from pasta to tacos. It's not flashy ... but it gets the job done at a solid price." Also, the fillets come individually wrapped, so it's convenient for folks who only prepare one meal at a time.

As for the battered pollock, it's a great heat-and-eat option for busy weeknights. "Each fillet is evenly covered in a fine layer of breading that browns perfectly in the oven," Zwick observed. "While the exterior offers a crispy crunch, the fish inside practically melts in your mouth. It's flaky, and provides a pleasant but not overwhelming fishy flavor." These breaded fillets can be used for quick fish tacos or sandwiches, and they're tasty solo with tartar sauce, too.