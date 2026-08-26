2 Of The Best Frozen Fish Items At Walmart Come From Great Value
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Is it ever a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart? Yes. The chain offers some of the lowest prices, even on brand-name foods. If it's the quality you're questioning, it helps to have a firsthand recommendation to know what's worth buying. For fish, turn to Mashed contributor Sam Zwick's ranking of the best and worst frozen seafood items at Walmart, which favorably reviewed Great Value's frozen tilapia and crispy battered fish fillets.
The frozen tilapia is great for home cooks who want creative freedom. Zwick cooked some in the air fryer and enjoyed the results. "The thinner edges crisped up nicely, while the thicker portion of the meat became tender and flaky," he wrote. "Great Value frozen tilapia won't let you down if you're looking for a standard fish fillet to pair with anything from pasta to tacos. It's not flashy ... but it gets the job done at a solid price." Also, the fillets come individually wrapped, so it's convenient for folks who only prepare one meal at a time.
As for the battered pollock, it's a great heat-and-eat option for busy weeknights. "Each fillet is evenly covered in a fine layer of breading that browns perfectly in the oven," Zwick observed. "While the exterior offers a crispy crunch, the fish inside practically melts in your mouth. It's flaky, and provides a pleasant but not overwhelming fishy flavor." These breaded fillets can be used for quick fish tacos or sandwiches, and they're tasty solo with tartar sauce, too.
Great Value frozen tilapia and battered fish fillets are worth buying
One pound of Great Value tilapia costs $6.28 at Walmart (depending on location), while a 4-pound bag costs $17.47. Each 4-ounce fillet contains 90 calories, 2 grams of fat, zero carbs, and 20 grams of protein. The sustainably sourced freshwater tilapia is treated with carbon monoxide to retain its color, but that's the only additional ingredient. The crispy battered fish fillets cost $5.86 for 10 pieces. One serving is two fillets, which contain 240 calories, 12 grams of fat, 23 grams of carbs, and 8 grams of protein. They're made with pollock, vegetable oil, and a seasoned breading of wheat and corn flours.
Customers agree with taste-tester Sam Zwick about both products. Each item has several thousand of reviews, most of them positive. Shoppers rave about the tilapia's individual wrappers, mild scent and taste, and convenient preparation. Some broil it, while others prefer frying. The battered fish is praised for its speedy cook time, crispy texture, and value for flavor that's on par with name-brand fillets.
As for which Walmart frozen fish to avoid, Zwick suggests steering clear of Great Value's wild-caught cod and pink salmon fillets. He found the cod lackluster compared to the tilapia, while the salmon was docked for its off-putting color, blandness, and small portions. He also felt SeaPak's butterfly shrimp, Boudreaux's crawfish tail meat, and Gorton's crispy battered fish fillets weren't worth the spend for the quality, although none were inedibly bad.