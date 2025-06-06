6 Best And 5 Worst Frozen Seafood Items To Buy At Walmart

As prices continually fluctuate on everything from electronics to eggs, consumers are taking a closer look at their grocery bills. Seafood is prominent among the list of frozen foods that are about to get more expensive. When it comes time to decide what kind of fish to stock your freezer with, quality and value are equally important factors to consider.

As the nation's biggest grocer, Walmart is not short on frozen seafood options. The retail chain sells a wide variety of these products under its own Great Value and Marketside brands, while also carrying a number of other familiar names like Gorton's and SeaPak. It's always good to have options, but this does raise the question of what are some of the best frozen seafood products to buy at Walmart, and which ones should be avoided.

I tried 11 of Walmart's frozen seafood selections and pitted them against each other to help you decide what to put in your cart. Read on to find out which frozen fish should earn a spot in your skillet, and which are best tossed back overboard.