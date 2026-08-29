What Happened To 40oz Beers?

A friend to college students and rappers alike, 40-ounce beers, or 40s as they're known to most, have largely disappeared in the last decade. Once a cheap way to get drunk, 40s are hard to find in most liquor stores these days — especially in glass bottles, according to Reddit. So what fueled the 40-ounce beer's gradual vanishing act?

Oddly enough, the beginning of the 40s' decline likely began with its popularity. Forty-ounce beers really reached peak consumption in the 80s and 90s, mostly due to their size. For liquor stores, larger bottles meant more shelf space availability, and for consumers of 40-ounce beers, more bang for your buck. But because 40s were so cheap and portable, they became synonymous with public drinking and inner-city crime. In an effort to curb the impact of 40s on crime, cities like Portland, Oregon, began prohibiting their sale in the mid-90s (via U.S. Department of Justice). Other cities and states added their own bans in the decades that followed, because public intoxication became a larger issue. As 40s and the malt liquor they held faced more controversy and bans, sales began a steep decline at the turn of the millennium.

But the real nail in the coffin for 40s came with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Alcoholic beverages were not immune to supply chain issues. Increased costs and factory shutdowns led to a glass shortage. Manufacturers opted for smaller bottles or continued the trend of beer companies favoring aluminum cans. Despite its decline, the 40-ounce beer is far from forgotten.