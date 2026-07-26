Malt Liquor Vs Beer: Here's The Difference

Let's cut to the chase: There's technically no difference between malt liquor and beer, at least in legal terms. Both fall under the same category of malt beverages in the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations. This means that any differences between the two labels depend on convention rather than regulation — in short, what sets malt liquor apart from beer is whatever people have historically agreed upon.

Malt liquor is typically made using the same ingredients as beer but with additional sugar sources like syrups, corn, or rice. This allows brewers to make a beverage with a sweeter flavor profile. That said, there's nothing stopping someone from making their brew sweeter and still calling it beer. Keystone Light's discontinued fruit-flavored spinoffs, for instance, were infused with raspberry and lime flavors to deliver a tangier, more sugary profile. Coors Light is also made with corn syrup but is classified as a beer.

What most folks seem to agree on is that malt liquor usually has a relatively high alcohol content. This is because malt liquor's extra sugars convert into more alcohol during fermentation, which tends to be the main reason for making the beverage. In fact, Clix — often recognized as one of the first malt liquor brands made in the U.S. — was created in response to post-Prohibition Era drinkers complaining that their beers were missing that alcoholic "kick" (via All About Beer).