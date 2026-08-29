Want Juicier Steak? Marinate It With This Sweet Ingredient

With a high-end piece of beef, a marinade might not be necessary, but a carefully constructed marinade will seriously upgrade most steaks. While many marinades primarily serve to impart flavor to the meat, certain ingredients can improve the texture as it sits. For instance, acids and enzymes have tenderizing effects, but one kitchen staple will actually prevent the meat from drying out: honey.

Marinating meat is likely a use for honey you've never thought of, but the benefits are science-backed. Honey is a hygroscopic ingredient, and that means it naturally contains a relatively low amount of water but easily absorbs moisture from its surroundings. So, it'll draw moisture into the meat, which results in less moisture loss during cooking. In fact, according to the journal Molecules, testing shows honey-based marinades help meat lose less volume during cooking compared to no marinade at all or a sugar-based marinade.

In addition to honey's hygroscopic properties, it works because a coating of the marinade remains on the surface of the meat even once the steak has been removed from the liquid. That prevents the meat from making direct contact with the heat (like the flame of a grill), so the temperature remains lower inside the steak, resulting in less moisture evaporation. Honey is also more acidic than sugar, and acids help meat retain moisture when cooking.